Lawrence Rodeo gives back to groups

HELPING HAND: Community groups gathered at the Lawrence SES to receive their share of $21,500 raised at the annual Lawrence Rodeo this year.

THERE were plenty of big bucks at this year's annual Maclean Twilight Rodeo, but the real big bucks were saved for groups in the Clarence Valley.

On Saturday, the Lawrence Rodeo committee gathered together with 15 community groups including SES, Lower Clarence Rugby league and Westpac Rescue Helicopter for the presentation of funds.

This year, there was $21,500 given out which according to rodeo president Bruce Green is one of the largest donations ever.

"We have to thank the public and our big sponsors, because without them behind us we wouldn't be able to put the show on,”

he said.

This year's donation brings the total raised by the rodeo since its start to near $350,000, and Mr Green said it wasn't just big well-known charities that received help.

"We like to help out the little groups as well. The Lawrence Cemetery committee do all the mowing and maintenance around the graves, and the $1000 we give them buys their petrol for the year,” he said.

Mr Green said the committee also liked to help out the charities that helped, with many members of various charities volunteering their time on the night.

"Lots of them come and help along, and they do a great job, like the guys from the Lawrence Fire Brigade who not only help out, do security work but also come help clean up the next day,” he said.