Lawrence scores upset victory over Wanderers

LCCA: Wanderers' hopes of a top-two competition finish have been struck a blow, with Lawrence earning a 15-run victory on Saturday.

The Lawrence innings was pinned by Tom Gerrard (42), who came to the middle with his side in early trouble after three cheap wickets.

Contributions from Alex Robison (15) and captain Luke Moloney (21) helped to push their side to a total of 109 runs all-out off 20.1 overs.

In reply, opener Tom Martin (31) led the way for Wanderers, but struggled to find a teammate to stay with him in the middle, with Michael Monckton (13*) the only other batsman to reach double figures as Wanderers finished all out for 94 from 38 overs.

"It was a good win by the boys, it was not looking really fancy there at the start," Moloney said.

"After the first few wickets I thought 'oh no, here we go again', I thought Wanderers were going to get on a roll and run through up and it'd be over real quick but Tom batted most of the innings and really did a good job to steady the ship."

While Moloney admitted he thought Lawrence was 10 to 20 runs short of a par score, he said he knew the side wasn't out of the game.

Led by Nathan Anderson and Brodie Davis, who both finished with figures for 3-18, Moloney said their bowlers kept a tight line and length which was backed up with a great effort in the field.

"We said when we went out there that if we could take our catches that would be crucial and I think that was definitely the difference, we held on to eight chances," he said.

"Everyone bowled well, it was a good team effort. Tom (Martin) looked like he was about to get going and cause some real damage but when we got him out we felt things turned in our favour a bit."

Despite sitting on the bottom of the competition ladder eight points behind Harwood, Moloney said Lawrence players harboured hopes of playing finals cricket.