Lawrence shows its true colours

LAWRENCE Hall was a hive of activity on Saturday with the annual Flower Show in full swing.

Shortly after doors opened for entries, a steady stream of people from all ages arrived holding every burst of colour imaginable.

Organiser Lorna Reeves said the turnout was very positive.

"People are still coming and there are more people to arrive yet,” she said.

As more entries arrived, conversations quickly turned to the frosty conditions over winter which had affected a number of would-be competitors.

"I think we've done extremely well in spite of those conditions,” Mrs Reeves said.

"A lot of people have told me the frost got into a lot of things. Even under cover, some plants still got frosted, so it's nice to see that we still got a good turnout this year.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Currently celebrating its 109th show, Mrs Reeves said that weather conditions had affected the Lawrence Flower Show in the past.

"We've definitely missed a few shows over the years due to droughts and floods, so we're not doing too bad,” she said.

Having been a part of the flower show for more years than she'd like to admit, Mrs Reeve said her entry 'The Owl and the Pussycat' arrangement, which represents the song through nature was a good way to still have fun with the competition aspect.

"I've got a warped sense of humour,” Ms Reeves laughed,

"I was sweeping the footpath and noticed the little owl that holds the gate open. Then it struck me; Oh! The Owl and the Pussycat! So that's what I set to work on for this year's entry.”