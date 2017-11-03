Lawrence Tavern to get UGLY on Sunday

GOOD CAUSE: Lawrence Tavern bartenders getting behind the UGLY bartender fundraiser Rhonda Wright, Mel Coulstock and Deb Weaver.

GOOD CAUSE: Lawrence Tavern bartenders getting behind the UGLY bartender fundraiser Rhonda Wright, Mel Coulstock and Deb Weaver. Adam Hourigan

WITH the Hoy family in Brisbane to celebrate Siobhan Hoy ringing the bell on her leukaemia treatment, the staff at the Lawrence Tavern have organised this year's UGLY Bartender Family Fun Day to raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation this Sunday.

Staff member Deb Weaver said the cause was close to all of their hearts.

"We are all looking forward to the day, it should be a lot of fun,” Ms Weaver said.

"We're having kids' games and activities like sack races, (and) egg and spoon races, and we'll be having a facepainter.

"We're also going to have some adults games like slip slide and flip game, just a few different games for the adults.

"It'll probably be a gold coin donation to go in the games, and we will also have prizes and raffles and a band in the afternoon to provide entertainment.”

Ms Weaver said with the staff involved in this year's UGLY Bartender fundraiser, she hoped they could keep their high fundraising standards.

"Courtney Hoy, the daughter of the owners, participated in it last year and raised a lot of money, the third most in the state,” she said.

"We're not out to do that, but we hope to make a good contribution to a very worthwhile cause.”

The Lawrence Family Fun Day UGLY Bartender fundraiser will kick off on Sunday at 11.30am.

Lawrence Tavern's fundraising efforts will continue on Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday November 7 with prizes for best dressed couple, lady and gentleman as well as raffles and sweeps.

For more information on their events call the tavern on 6647 7213.