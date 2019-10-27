Lawrence ton puts Brothers in driver's seat at McKittrick

TOP SHOT: Troy McLaren smashes one away in the round two clash against Coutts Crossing at McKittrick Park.

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE: Brothers took to McKittrick Park yesterday to face Coutts Crossing in what looked to be one of the key early battles of the season and the opening innings didn't disappoint.

Riding the momentum of Kallan Lawrence's innings of 105, Brothers compiled a powerful total of 315 against a youthful Coutts Crossing outfit.

Brothers all-rounder Troy McLaren (41) said it was a great team performance for the innings.

"The boys batted well and obviously Kallan's ton lifted us as well,” he said.

McLaren said his side expected a tough battle against Coutts Crossing but they rose to the occasion after a strong opening round win.

"I think we really stood up, they were depleted a bit in attack but you can only play what you're facing,” he said.

Brothers were quick to get going when bowling, taking the first wicket from their opposition without a run on the board.

But despite taking an early advantage, McLaren said they would need to convert any opportunities that come their way on day two.

"We've got to bowl decent line of length and take our chances when they come,” he said.

"They will be boosted by the return of Luke Cox and Eli Fahey but we can't let that faze us.”

McLaren is confident his side can take the win.

"It's ours to win if we get the same conditions; the wicket was really good and the outfield was nice to play on,” he said.

"Without getting carried away, we just need to play our way and hopefully we can notch another win.”

Coutts Crossing will open day two next weekend on 1/0.