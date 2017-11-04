Winner: best venue for pub grub

THERE'S stiff competition around the area for a tasty pub meal, but head chef Gary Archer says it's the team at Lawrence Tavern that earned his kitchen winning spot as the best place for pub grub in the Clarence Valley as voted by our readers.

"It's not just about me; I'm a member of a team that's what makes this place work," Mr Archer said. "We also have the kind of bosses who jump in and help out rather than stand at the door and yell."

For anyone who hasn't visited the Tavern, it's not just a watering hole, but a second home for the locals.

"When we were building our home nearby several years ago, we would have lunch and dinner at the Tavern every day," patron Ann Lee said. "The food is exceptional, without a doubt, but the staff are always lovely so you feel like you're at a friend's place rather than a country pub."

There is contention, however, as to what is the most popular dish on the menu. The curried lamb? Garlic prawns? Or chicken bacon Camembert?

"I've tried everything on the menu and I haven't been disappointed yet," patron Rick Reid said. "But I have to say I like the seafood crepe."

Either way, it's obvious the menu works, despite not being changed in over a decade.

"We have things on there that have been on there for as long as I've been here and every time we try to change them, the locals demand we put it back on," Mr Archer said.

2nd Place - Brushgrove Hotel

3rd Place - The Village Green

4th Place - The Clocktower Hotel

5th Place - The Grafton Hotel

