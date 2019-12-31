Lawrence’s bridge bump to get a fix

A montage of the southern approach to the Sportsman Creek bridge, with a close up showing the raised teeth on the surface that will be fixed. Photo: John Ibbotson.

A montage of the southern approach to the Sportsman Creek bridge, with a close up showing the raised teeth on the surface that will be fixed. Photo: John Ibbotson.

IT MAY only be just less than two years old, but drivers over the new Sportsmans Creek Bridge may have noticed a big bump as they travel on the southern side.

With traffic hazard signs placed on either sign as a warning, it appears that the southern approach of the bridge has lowered, and the teeth that form a part of the expansion joint tilting upwards, creating a large bump as cars travel over it.

A Transport for NSW spokeswoman said that maintenance on the bridge would be carried out to resolve the issue in the coming weeks.

“Work will be carried out on the southern side of the bridge to adjust the approach slab, which will address minor movement and provide smoother travel conditions,” she said.

According to the spokeswoman it is common for maintenance to be carried on bridge approaches after bridges open, especially in locations like Lawrence where there are deep layers of soft soils which can results in some movement.

The community and motorists will be informed about temporary closures as maintenance dates are confirmed, with one lane to be kept open under traffic control during daylight hours.