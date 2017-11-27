Lawson courage derails Harwood's charge for outright

HARWOOD v COUTTS: Brandon "Bear" Honeybrook came within a whisker of helping Harwood to its first outright win of the season, had it not been for a plucky Coutts Crossing teenager Nick Lawson.

Harwood's bowling attack toiled hard to bowl Coutts out 55 runs shy of the 9-209 target in the first innings with an in-form Noel O'Connell notching his second half century of the 2017/18 GDSC Premier League season.

Harwood skipper Nathan Ensbey was gone early looking for quick runs before Bear strode to the crease.

Brandon Honeybrook at McKittrick Park in the Premier League of the Clarence River Cricket Association on Saturday, November 11. Caitlan Charles

The power hitter smashed eight fours and three sixes to finish on 65 not out as Harwood declared at 2-129 off only 15 overs.

"Bear hit the ball hard, batted very well, but our bowlers deserve the credit for this win," Ensbey said.

"They toiled hard out there. It was a very, very good batting strip, and our bowlers really had to put in big to get the wickets."

With a 180-run lead on the board and an entire afternoon session in front of them, Harwood's attack went to work to secure a timely outright win.

Photos View Photo Gallery

With wickets falling at regular intervals, it looked a likely outcome to all but one player: Nick Lawson.

The 16-year-old took a stonewall approach as he batted out the innings to save the outright loss by one wicket.

"We were always confident we could get them and the wickets were falling thick and fast at times there," Ensbey said. "It is a credit to Lawson, he batted with a lot of maturity."

Coutts Crossing's Braidy Willis, Nick Lawson and Hayden Woods with the CRJCA Club Championship shield that Coutts won. Contributed

Ben McMahon was the pick of the attack, taking 2 for 17 off 14 in the first innings and 2 for 1 off 2 in the second dig.

The competition now heads into a series of one day matches leading into Christmas.

After Tucabia secured an outright last weekend to propel themselves to the top of the Premier League table, Harwood did have the opportunity to join them.

But according to Ensby that is not their priority.

"We're not really overly concerned about playing catch-up cricket with them," he said. "We are just focused on taking each game as it comes, getting the win and not worrying about other teams."