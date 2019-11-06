Lawson hoping for Dominant run from McGuren in Jacaranda Cup

Jockey Anthony Allen guided Wayne Lawson galloper Dominant Crown to a narrow win at the Clarence River Jockey Club to claim the 2019 Brushgrove Cup.

Jockey Anthony Allen guided Wayne Lawson galloper Dominant Crown to a narrow win at the Clarence River Jockey Club to claim the 2019 Brushgrove Cup. Bruce Thomas

JACARANDA CUP: Grafton trainer Wayne Lawson will be among the Clarence Valley's two remaining hopes for the Southside Pharmacy Jacaranda Cup (1106m) when Dominant Crown takes to the track at Grafton today.

Providing a colourful finish to the 2019 Jacaranda Carnival, the timely Jacaranda Cup Race Day is packed to the brim with quality races showcasing some of the finest horses in the Northern Rivers and surrounds.

Dominant Crown's last run at the Clarence River Jockey Club was one to forget, with the Lawson trained six-year old gelding falling to 13th of 14 back in June.

But 2019 has been a solid year overall for the gelding, with two firsts at Grafton as well as a win at Coffs Harbour back in March.

Teaming up with top Grafton jockey Matt McGuren, Lawson's runner will have a tough task starting from barrier 11 today.

"He's been drawn awkwardly out wide. He'll be penned if the favourite goes around. I was hoping to draw one to five but what can you do,” Lawson said.

But after a spell, Lawson believes he can still put in a solid effort.

"He's fit, he's well rested and hell run a race.”

While Lawson was lacking in confidence, McGuren has pulled results with Dominant Crown in the past.

It will be McGuren's first ride on the six-year-old since back to back wins at Armidale and Grafton two years ago.

"It will be good to have him back in the saddle,” Lawson said. "We were going well but he was committed to other horses at the time. I had to put someone else on and they've had a bit of luck.”

Lawson will finish the day with Barbary from barrier nine in the closing Race 8 Grafton Gas & Plumbing Benchmark 58 Handicap (1206m).

Facing some top Clarence Valley trained up-and-comers, Barbary will challenge John Shelton's Bugalugs, Jason Reilly's Mia's Got Class and race favourite Midweek Hussler, trained by Todd Fletcher.

Lawson's Holiday in Dubai was due to run in the XXXX Gold F&M Maiden Plate (1106m) but was scratched.

Lawson has had mixed results over the past 12 months but his runners have been around the mark in October with a second and a third to go with a ninth placed finish.

RACE DAY: Dominant Crown will run in the Race 7 Southside Pharmacy Jacaranda Cup (1106m) set to go at 5.40pm today before Holiday in Dubai runs in the Race 4 XXXX Gold F&M Maiden Plate (1106m) at 6.15pm.