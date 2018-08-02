Menu
Nathan Baggaley, after an appearance in Casino Court in 2009.
Crime

Lawyer drops former Olympian Nathan Baggaley's assault case

Liana Turner
by
26th Aug 2015 12:57 PM
A FORMER Olympic kayaker charged with assaulting police has had his lawyer drop his case the day it was due to go to hearing.

Nathan Jon Baggaley, 39, of Casuarina, faced Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday.

Baggaley has been charged with assaulting a police officer in the execution of their duty, resisting an officer in the execution of their duty and escaping police custody after an incident at Tyagarah on April 3 this year.

On Wednesday, his matter was listed for hearing, but his barrister, Nick Siafakas, withdrew his representation of Baggaley.

"Matters have come to my attention in the last week or so which have placed my position as his council as untenable," Mr Siafakas said.

Baggaley maintained his not guilty pleas, which he lodged on April 9.

He made no application for bail, but it was formally refused by Magistrate Michael Dakin.

Police prosecutor Adam Wilczek said police officers had travelled from Port Macquarie to give evidence at the hearing.

The matter was adjourned until November 20.

Tweed Daily News

