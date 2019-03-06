Lawyer for manslaughter accused withdraws bail bid

CAUGHT: Two men were arrested and charged with manslaughter in relation to the death of Aaron Marks.

A BALLINA man accused of manslaughter has planned to apply for bail this week.

But it was withdrawn as his solicitor told the court he was unable to properly address bail concerns.

Bradley Presbury, 22, stands charge of manslaughter assault causing death, supplying a prohibited drug, acting with intent to pervert the course of justice, having goods in custody suspected of being stolen and possessing or attempting to possess a restricted substance.

His co-accused, 26-year-old Justin Anderson, is charged with manslaughter, possessing a prohibited drug and goods in custody but his matter did not go before the court this week.

The duo were last year charged after 38-year-old Aaron Marks, who was from the Sunshine Coast and living in Iluka, was found unconscious, with serious injuries, on River St in Ballina.

Mr Marks later died in hospital.

Solicitor Rod Behan appeared before Lismore Local Court on behalf of Mr Presbury on Tuesday.

He indicated there were plans for a bail application, but he withdrew this.

"I concede there are concerns, at least, of failing to appear," Mr Behan said.

"At this stage I'm not in a position to mitigate that."

DPP prosecutor Clare Magni told the court the matter remained listed before the court on April 16.

"It's likely that the DPP will proceed on the manslaughter charge," Ms Magni said.

Ms Magni did not indicate the likelihood of his other charges being pressed and did not refer to the case against Mr Anderson.

Magistrate David Heilpern formally refused Mr Presbury bail.

He's due to appear via Lismore Local Court via video link next month.