Lawyers’ finances take hit after CCC probe

THREE Brisbane lawyers charged with fraud as part of an investigation into a firm they once worked for say their finances and reputations have taken a hit.

Corey Wayne Cullen, Mitchell Luke Cunningham and Nathan Charles Hounsell were charged earlier this year as part of an 18-month Crime and Corruption Commission probe into firm Lawler Magill.

Their cases were mentioned in Brisbane Magistrates Court today where lawyers representing the trio said their reputations and finances were suffering because of the lengthy legal process.

"The men are not charged as co-accused or conjointly and the allegations against them, although having some similarities, are about different offences," Hounsell's lawyer Angus Edwards said.

The court heard a search warrant was executed in April 2017, a factor Mr Edwards said was having a "significant, deleterious effect on my client financially and reputationally".

"My client, at the moment, is unable to practice in relation to legal aid matters, so it's having a significant effect on him, so we're hoping the matter can be expedited as much and as soon as possible," he added.

All three men have previously worked for high-profile lawyer Adam Magill, who is facing fraud and money laundering offences.

Authorities allege some of the men charged played a part in defrauding Legal Aid Queensland out of $340,000.

They're also accused of failing to deposit more than $765,000 into a trust account and money laundering offences.

Cullen, Cunningham and Hounsell are due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on February 6.