Lawyer's son fronts court on strangulation charge

Angus Edgar Beirne applied for bail in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court following an alleged attack on his partner. Pictured is a file photo of Mr Beirne as he left court following sentencing for a road rage incident last year. Tessa Mapstone

A LAWYER'S son alleged to have strangled and injured his partner as she held their baby will remain behind bars for months.

Angus Edgar Beirne applied for bail via videolink in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday after he was arrested in Mooloolaba on Saturday and charged with choking, suffocation, strangulation in a domestic relationship.

Defence lawyer Kurt Fowler told the court Mr Beirne accepted he had argued with his partner, but he contested the offence.

Magistrate Rod Madsen said a Queensland Ambulance Service electronic form disclosed the defendant allegedly placed both hands around the victim's neck, strangled her then pulled her by her left arm.

He said a subsequent hospital examination alleged the defendant then forced the woman to the ground and onto her left forearm as she held their seven-month-old baby.

The court heard the complainant was then kicked several times.

Mr Madsen said photos before the court showed bruising on the woman's upper arm and hip, reddening on the fronts and sides of her neck and other injuries "consistent with the complaint".

Mr Fowler said Mr Beirne had recently fractured his left wrist while working with his brother as a plasterer's assistant, and the injury "affected his ability to do what he is alleged to have done".

Mr Fowler told the court Mr Beirne had strong community ties, as did his father who had owned and operated a Sunshine Coast law practice since the mid-1990s.

The court heard Mr Beirne's father was present in court, was aware of the charges and had offered to house his son if he was granted bail.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Stu Lydford objected and told the court Mr Beirne's criminal history revealed violence outside the relationship.

Mr Beirne was sentenced after he knocked a cyclist over and punched him in the head and body in January last year.

He was also fined over a dispute with a real estate agent, aged about 50.

Mr Madsen said Mr Beirne had failed to "show cause" and denied his bail.

He will be remanded in custody until the matter returns for further mention on March 15 next year.