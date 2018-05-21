Menu
Do you have any unregistered firearms to hand in? Frances Klein
Lay down your weapons

by Caitlan Charles
21st May 2018 10:00 AM

IT'S TIME to hand in your unregistered firearms with the latest amnesty for NSW.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the NSW government is enacting a firearm amnesty from July 1 to September 30.

"This gives you the opportunity to surrender unwanted or prohibited weapons or become a responsible firearm owner and register your gun or rifle without legal retribution,” Mr Gulaptis said.

In 2017, the Firearm Amnesty allowed Police to collect and destroy nearly 25,000 firearms from 7,277 people.

Firearms and firearm-related items can be surrendered under amnesty arrangements at approved drop-off points, which include licensed firearm dealers, mobile stations, and police stations.

Under no circumstances should loaded firearms be taken into public places - including police stations.

For more information visit www.police.nsw.gov.au.

Grafton Daily Examiner

