'Lazy parents raise better kids'

RECENTLY, blogger, Brooke Hampton of Barefoot Five, posted a photo of her 13-year-old daughter doing the end of month calculations, Brooke wrote that the young girl actually handles the monthly grocery budget for the whole house.

While this is an impressive level of maturity and mathematics, some commenters were less than impressed and criticised Brooke for being a 'lazy mother'.

"I'm purposefully lazy and my kids are thriving because of it. I have more energy than most, I could easily handle everything for them but I don't because I want them to learn to do it for themselves," Brooke wrote.

"I love the harsh, judgmental looks and comments I get from other parents when they see my kids doing things deemed "too hard" for them."

Brooke says she doesn't care a bit about the judgement from others, she firmly believes that her parenting style is setting her kids up for success in life.

She goes on to say that our busy schedules and our habit of doing everything for our kids in the interest of 'saving time' is actually what is hindering them.

"Children that are treated like they are capable become capable. And it starts small...it starts with the toddler who wants to help do the dishes and you end up with a tsunami in your dish room or the four-year-old who wants to take the trash out when you're on our way out the door- it takes 20 minutes instead of the two it would have taken you because the trash bag is the same size as them, it got a hole in it cause it was dragging the ground and you pretty much have to sanitize their whole body now cause they've somehow managed to touch every part of the trash bag.

"Now you're late for your appointment but your kid is feeling empowered and damn it, that needs to be worth it. It takes patience and determination to be a lazy parent."

Brooke says while it can be frustrating to watch your child making a mess, or being slow, or doing something the wrong way, in the long run, they are learning skills that will equip them for life.

"The struggle is real, but you simply need to get over it because raising capable adults doesn't start at age 16 when they can't do anything for themselves, it starts at age three when they need you to back off and let them make a tsunami in your dish room. Do yourself and your kids a favour and be a lazy parent. Back off and let them try."

What do you think? Is lazy parenting the answer to raising capable kids?

This article appeared on Kidspot and has been republished here with permission.