Cane toads are on the march.
Environment

Lazy toads welcome scorched earth

TIM JARRETT
by
13th Sep 2019 12:00 AM
CONSERVATION groups are braced for renewed march southward by cane toads aided by bushfire affected land.

Clarence Valley Conservation in Action's Scott Lenton has been trying to stop the spread of cane toads in the areas affected by the recent Shark Creek fire and was concerned they now had an opportunity to "more easily move throughout the landscape”.

He said while the animals would usually take cover in bush, they most often moved and foraged out in the open, something which would be aided by the sudden lack of ground cover.

"We don't think they like to move through bushy country too much.”

"Cane toads are somewhat lazy and happy to hang in a localised area, but if they get that opportunity it appears they will take it and spread out.”

Mr Lenton said the "front-line” for the cane toads was on the southern side of Brooms Head road in the Taloumbi area and those areas unaffected by fire would be breeding grounds for toads to spread south through newly open country and into Shark Creek.

"We have been watching that area for while and there are still a number of breeding areas for the toad which were not affected (by the fire),” he said.

"The control efforts over recent seasons in this area that have been increasing and resulting in higher numbers of toads and breeding sites being detected.”

CVCIA and Landcare would be monitoring the movement of cane toads as the breeding season began and was urging people to help stop the spread of the pest by assisting with monitoring cane toad movements and collection.

"Toad season is starting now and will go through to May,” he said.

"We will need more locality leaders/coordinators and more persons doing leg work. Many hands make lighter work.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

