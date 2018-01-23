LCCA bowlers, you're on notice!

Iluka's Corey Kempshall puts everything into his opening spell against Wanderers in LCCA first grade match at Barry Watts OvalPhoto Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

CRICKET: Lower Clarence bowlers, you have been put on notice.

Much-maligned Ilukan all-rounder Corey Kempshall returned to Maclean Bowling Club First Grade at the weekend in a big way and he said it is not over yet.

Kempshall smashed nine fours and two sixes on his way to 76 not out as Iluka smoked their way to Maclean United's total of 133 in the 25th over.

Brendan James (28*) combined with the heavy hitter, putting on a 100-run partnership of which he scored 18 runs.

"It took me a little bit; I was struggling with the pace of the wicket and the ball not coming on,” Kempshall said. "I just hung in there for the first couple of overs and then started hitting them as hard as I could.

"They're lucky we didn't bat first or we would have put on more than 300.”

It was the all-rounder's first game of the season, after he served a five-match suspension for off-field indiscretions at the end of last season.

But now that he is back, and enjoying his cricket with the Iluka club, Kempshall said bowlers should be running scared.

"I just want to take apart every single person that bowls to me,” he said. "I haven't played in god knows how long, but I am feeling great. The best thing about this year is everyone is having a good time.”

While disappointed with the way it was handled, Kempshall said he accepts he did the wrong thing during last year's incident.

"It is what it is, and I think I just have to get on and enjoy this season,” he said.

"We have a good team at Iluka. Brendo is a good captain, but also a good bloke. I think we have a good chance this season.”

ILUKA V MACLEAN UNITED

At Iluka Oval Turf

Toss: Maclean United

Maclean United 1st Innings

D Moran lbw b Kempshall 16

A Moffitt b Allen 4

C Moran lbw b Bartlett 34

A Whiteside lbw b Kempshall 0

C Tabor c ? b Bartlett 4

G Clark not out 50

N Williams b Allen 0

D Senz c ? b Allen 6

D Clark not out 3

Extras (b 0, lb 6, w 6, nb 4) 16

SEVEN wickets for 133

Overs: 39

Bowling: J Allen 8-2-24-3(1w), J McEwen 5-0-23-0(1nb, 3w), D Cowen 3-0-13-0(1nb, 2w), C Kempshall 8-1-27-2(1nb), J Lane 3-0-12-0(1nb), D Bartlett 8-0-18-2, Z Newton 4-0-10-0

Iluka 1st Innings

B James not out 28

G Ryan b ? 3

J Lane b ? 13

C Kempshall not out 76

Extras (b 0, lb 4, w 9, nb 2) 15

TWO wickets for 135

Overs: 26.2

FoW: 1-3(G Ryan) 2-34(J Lane)

Bowling: N Williams 6-0-17-1, G Clark 8-0-35-1, J Causley 7.2-0-37-0, D Senz 2-0-15-0, A Whiteside 3-0-27-0