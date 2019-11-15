LCCA CRICKET: Harwood look to bounce back from tough loss

FOCUSED: Harwood keeper Oscar Pillon waits for the ball as United take a tight run at Barry Watts Oval last Saturday

MBC FIRST GRADE: After a full cycle of games in the Maclean Bowling Club First Grade competition defending premiers Maclean United stand high above their challengers.

Bolstering their squad for the 2019/20 season, United were never going to be easy-beats but led by Jarred Moran, they have set themselves up for another strong finish.

Perhaps their biggest statement of the season so far was the 145-run thrashing of second-placed side Harwood at Barry Watts Oval last weekend.

Harwood have shown promise this season but they will want to forget their disappointing round five result as soon as possible.

They have a good chance to regain their confidence with a trip to Iluka where they got their season off on the right foot with a 48-run win over their eastern rivals.

But Iluka have found some form of their own, stringing together wins against Yamba and Lawrence before going down to Maclean in round four.

A true battle of the mid-table, this could be a key match for the season as both sides look to regain momentum as the season rolls on.

UNITED TO FACE REVAMPED YAMBA

Maclean came home comfortably in an opening day win over Yamba but things look very different for the new boys ahead of a reverse fixture tomorrow.

Comprising of a number of third grade fill-ins, Yamba had a tough run out in round one but with most of their starring men back in time for this one.

With a huge total of 212 in their first season win against Lawrence last weekend, Yamba will be confident they can rock the boat against the top boys at Wherrett Park today.

GAME DAY: Maclean United host Yamba at Wherrett Park while Iluka take on Harwood at Iluka Oval from 1pm tomorrow in round 6 of the LCCA Maclean Bowling Club First Grade competition.