LCCA CRICKET: Luckless Lawrence hit with Saturday Feaver

RESILIENT: Lawrence tail ender Jarrod Ensbey (22) hits one high off the bat in an LCCA first-grade match at Barry Watts Oval. Adam Hourigan

LCCA CRICKET: After a taxing start on return to the Maclean Bowling Club first-grade competition, Yamba has finally notched their first victory in emphatic style over Lawrence at Barry Watts Oval on Saturday.

Edging closer to an opening triumph, Yamba has slowly been restored to a full-strength side and it's clear they are ready to pick up the slack, with a 108-run domination off the back of a 7/212 total.

One man that has been in the side from round one is Ian Holder and the talented all-rounder proved his worth with an 85-run innings, combining expertly with James Feaver (73) for a 132-run third-wicket partnership.

All-rounder Matt Breakwell was pleased to finally notch a first win after some difficulty at the crease in past games.

"It was good to get that one up,” Breakwell said.

"A couple of the new guys batted really well.

"We've struggled to score runs over the course of the season so far but we really got up for that one.”

Lawrence seamers Trent Anderson (0-2-24) and former Harwood Premier League gun Luke Many (4-3-20) did their best to unsettle the resilient top order but Yamba was hell-bent on setting a top score.

Yamba took Many (0) for a shock early dismissal and dealt with Lawrence's first four batsmen after just 20 runs conceded.

Adrian Miller (1-2-25) but it was Feaver (1-4-26) who had a flying start to the attack, taking the first three wickets to set the tempo for his side's impressive innings to hold Lawrence to just 104 runs.

"James bowled really well too,” Breakwell said.

"He was bringing some good swing out there.

"Another debutante for the game, Adrian, took two for, which was an impressive first run out.”

Budding young seamer Duncan Coxell also impressed Breakwell on his first chance in the side.

"Duncan's just a young fella but he came on and got a couple wickets, which is great to see,” he said.

Tail enders Travis Anderson (32) and Jarrod Ensbey (22) dug the claws in with a reasonable partnership to give their side a late glimmer of hope but their efforts were fruitless as they dropped below Yamba to the bottom of the Maclean Bowling Club first-grade ladder.

Breakwell is confident that with players returning after exams and work commitments finish up, they'll give Maclean United a good challenge.