LCCA CRICKET: Maclean demolish Harwood to cement top spot

HOT SHOT: Former Iluka man Alby Popko (4-5-19) took quite the haul for Maclean United against Harwood on Saturday. Adam Hourigan

MBC FIRST GRADE: Maclean United and Harwood went into round five undefeated but it was Maclean who were left standing as they claimed an immense victory to pull clear at the top of the Maclean Bowling Club first grade competition.

Supercharged by a trademark Jarrad Moran (61) innings, United claimed 8/161 off 40 overs.

Harwood's Matt Young (2-3-21) did his best to slow the defending premiers but had a difficult task.

Far from the start they were after, Harwood found themselves 4/8 in a flash after their top-enders, Evan Lewis (0) Osca Pilon (1), Young (0) and Lachlan Richardson (2) couldn't handle the heat of Nathan Williams (2-3-9) and a rampant Alby Popko (4-5-19).

Maclean's potent attack demolished their opposition for 10/36 to give themselves an early mark and move six points clear of Harwood at the top.