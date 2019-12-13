LCCA CRICKET: Maclean ready to take Harwood down a peg

LCCA FIRST GRADE : Harwood fired a warning shot to Maclean United last weekend but the league leaders will be ready to stamp their dominance on the competition once again tomorrow.

Harwood might be riding a high after a barnstorming 197- run win, but the last time these two sides met it was not pretty as United notched 8/161 before bowling out their rivals for just 36 off 18 overs.

Harwood have claimed just one win since that round five loss but with key batsman Evan Lewis firing for 37 runs last weekend alongside young gun Lachlan Richardson, who scored 31 and the riverside club will hold confidence coming into this encounter.

Iluka took the fight to Maclean last weekend and despite a 72 run loss, they showed the benchmark side can be matched.

The Maclean middle order were clinical at the crease, with Dan McColl (45), Jarrad Moran (34), Coby Tabor (42) and Adam Izzard (46) all chipping in with a solid haul.

Tabor (4 for 21 off 8) then turned it on with a four-wicket blitz and the youngster will be out to make his mark against Harwood tomorrow.

In the other clash for round 10, a luckless Lawrence will hope they can put in an improved performance against Yamba after a tough loss last weekend.

Yamba will be keen for a second season win.

GAME DAY: Lawrence take on Yamba at Barry Watts Oval and Maclean United host Harwood at Yamba Oval at 1pm. Iluka have a bye.