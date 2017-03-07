LCCA CRICKET: Rain washes away hope

LCCA CRICKET: With the threat of March rains always looming on the horizon, it is always a nerve-wracking time heading into finals cricket. Most players will keep their fingers crossed all week to stave off the rain gods.

But after a heavy downpour covering most of the Lower Clarence region on Saturday afternoon no amount of praying could help the players in the first round of Lower Clarence Cricket Association finals as all first grade action was washed out.

The abandoned matches mean the higher ranked teams progress to the next round, with minor premiers Wanderers now earning a week's reprieve.

Iluka was on the worst end of the washout with its season now done after scraping into the finals in fourth position.

The benefactors of the minor semi-final wash out, Harwood, will now play Maclean United next weekend for a chance to meet the rested Wanderers in the grand final in a fortnight's time on March 18.

Despite calls to move clashes to other wet weather grounds, decisions on moving games must be made by the association's grounds and fields committee prior to the start of play, but because the rain did not arrive until after 1pm the decision was not made.

"At 11am two ground inspections were done and it was all good to go," Lower Clarence president Tim McMahon said.

"Unfortunately the rain fell after the inspection and it was a shame we had to call off both matches. We were disappointed that rain washed away both games.

"That is the sad thing about cricket and this time of year that can happen and has happened before.

"But teams are rewarded for their efforts throughout the season and this is where it pays to ensure your side finishes at the very top of the table."