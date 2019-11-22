LCCA CRICKET: Yamba take the challenge to high flying Iluka outfit

MBC FIRST GRADE :Yamba may have only claimed one win Lower Clarence Cricket Association season but there are a number of positive signs within the club.

Losing out to the undefeated Maclean United last weekend, Yamba took the challenge to the competition’s benchmark side and can hold their heads high after an admirable innings left them 37 runs short of the mark.

But Yamba have a good chance to earn their second win for the year when they host Iluka at Yamba Oval tomorrow.

The northernmost club will be in high spirits after downing contenders Harwood in a thrilling contest last weekend, but the momentum seems to be in Yamba’s favour with a full strength squad starting to jell at a good time.

Led by the strong contingent of Urquhart’s as well as cool and composed opening batsmen Noah and Dan Green, Yamba will come out firing for this enthralling encounter this afternoon.

In the other clash for the round, Maclean United will host Lawrence at Barry Watts Oval and while Lawrence are still searching for their first win, it is hard to see them finding their fortune against the defending premiers.

Harwood will take the week off with a bye after a tough loss las weekend.