Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Yamba batsman Noah Green fires away against Maclean United at Wherrett Park. Photo: Tim Jarrett
Yamba batsman Noah Green fires away against Maclean United at Wherrett Park. Photo: Tim Jarrett
Cricket

LCCA CRICKET: Yamba take the challenge to high flying Iluka outfit

Mitchell Keenan
22nd Nov 2019 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MBC FIRST GRADE :Yamba may have only claimed one win Lower Clarence Cricket Association season but there are a number of positive signs within the club.

Losing out to the undefeated Maclean United last weekend, Yamba took the challenge to the competition’s benchmark side and can hold their heads high after an admirable innings left them 37 runs short of the mark.

But Yamba have a good chance to earn their second win for the year when they host Iluka at Yamba Oval tomorrow.

The northernmost club will be in high spirits after downing contenders Harwood in a thrilling contest last weekend, but the momentum seems to be in Yamba’s favour with a full strength squad starting to jell at a good time.

Led by the strong contingent of Urquhart’s as well as cool and composed opening batsmen Noah and Dan Green, Yamba will come out firing for this enthralling encounter this afternoon.

In the other clash for the round, Maclean United will host Lawrence at Barry Watts Oval and while Lawrence are still searching for their first win, it is hard to see them finding their fortune against the defending premiers.

Harwood will take the week off with a bye after a tough loss las weekend.

clarence cricket iluka cricket lower clarence cricket maclean bowling club first grade yamba cricket
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Our star students to shine at School Spec

        premium_icon Our star students to shine at School Spec

        Education Local Aboriginal students are one of the many stars of this weekend’s Schools Spectacular in Sydney

        'It's always in my head': Final moments with Sharon Edwards

        premium_icon 'It's always in my head': Final moments with Sharon Edwards

        Crime Billy Mills planned to spend his life with Sharon Edwards

        Grab your boots! Time to walk new Grafton bridge

        premium_icon Grab your boots! Time to walk new Grafton bridge

        News The community is invited to take a walk in a community day for the new Grafton...

        'Five years we've waited for justice'

        premium_icon 'Five years we've waited for justice'

        Crime 'Let's hope he does the right thing and we can get some closure'