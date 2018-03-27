LCCA CRICKET: Year comes to a fitting close in finals

CLEAN STROKE: Yamba's Callan Hollis hits the ball to the rope behind square leg during the LCCA third grade grand final.

LCCA CRICKET: After a long season on the fields, the competition was fast and furious on the fields in the Lower Clarence Cricket Association lower grades.

After four years of heartache, the Yamba third- grade side finally clinched glory against a very willing Harwood.

While they were led by a lethal effort with the bat from Brian Quinlan Sr (34), it was a team effort with the ball that made all the difference for Yamba as they bowled Harwood out for only 87.

Five players, including Quinlan, Hollis brothers Nathan and Callan, Jeremy Angelo and Rob Becker, all took two wickets.

Aaron Ashby was a shining light for the Harwood side, hitting 32 with the bat before striking fear in the Yamba top order with figures of 1-9 off six.

Meanwhile in second grade, a strong effort from Maclean United veteran Michael Essex helped get the club across the line in a thrilling final at Wherrett Park.

The clash had been moved from Harwood Oval due to wet weather and it did not take long for the fireworks to start.

Harwood opener Evan Lewis hit six boundaries and three maximums on his way to 68, before he was run out with the side at 3-98.

Essex (2-29 off eight), along with captain Matt Anderson (4-13 off seven), then brought about a Harwood collapse with the side losing 7-17 at one stage to end up all out for 134.

But it was Essex's effort with the bat that turned the match on its head.

Coming in with the side struggling at 4-17 and Rob Cameron (3-18 off eight) on a hat-trick, Essex weathered the storm to hit 72 not out to help his side to a second-last-ball, two-wicket win.