LCCA FINALS: United don't believe in second chances

FINALS FEVER: Maclean United's leading bowler Coby Tabor will step up for his first senior cricket semi-final.

FINALS FEVER: Maclean United's leading bowler Coby Tabor will step up for his first senior cricket semi-final. Jenna Thompson

CRICKET: While they have a second chance option in the Maclean Bowling Club First Grade finals, minor premiers Maclean United do not want to have to use it.

After a week off the field with the bye in the final round of the competition, United feel refreshed and recharged as they take on Iluka at Yamba Oval today.

Both sides will go into the match knowing that a loss will not prematurely end their finals campaign but United captain Jarrad Moran said it could still be a confidence-killer.

"We don't want to be in that position. We have worked hard all season, it is good to have the second chance but you don't want to use it,” he said.

While there has been plenty of rain on the surface at Yamba Oval this week, Moran said the ground was still a batsman's paradise.

That is why he believed the bowling ranks would prove the difference between a grand final spot and having to play again next weekend.

"The amount of games we have played at Yamba, it has always been the team that has bowled well that has won the game,” Moran said.

"Runs just come too easy at Yamba. But if you can get it up there and get it moving around early on, you can get a few wickets and put the pressure back on the batting side.”

Moran has backed his two youngest bowlers, Coby Tabor and Alby Popko, to lead the way for the United outfit despite the pair heading into their first senior cricket finals.

Popko has taken 16 wickets this season at an average of 17.75, while Tabor finished the year with 20 wickets at an average of 10.65.

"I have been talking to those blokes a fair bit this week, the nerves are definitely there but they are two of the best bowlers going around the LCCA at the moment,” he said.

"I am confident they can rise to the occasion.”

In the elimination semi-final, Harwood will carry all of the momentum into their clash with Wanderers after they secured a win in the final round.

Wanderers will be out to avenge their defeat and have named a full-strength side for the clash which will be played at Ken Leeson Oval, Iluka.