LCCA FIRST GRADE: Harwood leading the chasing pack

Harwood celebrate an early wicket in the round one Maclean Bowling Club first grade clash between Iluka Cricket Club and Harwood Cricket Club at Iluka Oval.

LCCA FIRST GRADE: With Maclean United tearing away from the pack in the Maclean Bowling Club first grade competition, the battle for second place is heating up.

After eight rounds of the Lower Clarence competition, Harwood find themselves leading the chasing pack in second place despite two straight losses to Maclean United and Iluka in recent weeks.

Iluka are level on points with Harwood, the sides on 42 apiece, but Harwood sit narrowly ahead with two byes against Iluka’s one for the season.

With games called off due to surrounding bushfires last weekend, Harwood’s strong core stepped up to the NCCC Premier League side once again, with Matt Farrell impressing to notch up 47 runs against the Northern Districts Rebels at Woolgoolga.

Harwood’s Premier League side may once again call upon Farrell, but the riverside club has plenty of youth to call upon for its clash against bottom-of-the-table Lawrence tomorrow.

The match provides Harwood with a good chance to cement their spot in second place as Iluka go to the high and mighty Maclean with a difficult task ahead.

GAME DAY: Harwood take on Lawrence at Barry Watts Oval, while Maclean United face Yamba at Yamba Oval. Both matches start at 1pm tomorrow.