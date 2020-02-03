Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Woodward (pictured batting for Maclean United in the Lower Clarence Cricket Association Maclean Bowling Club First Grade match between Harwood and Maclean United in 2015) scored 37 for the second grade side on Saturday. Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner
Michael Woodward (pictured batting for Maclean United in the Lower Clarence Cricket Association Maclean Bowling Club First Grade match between Harwood and Maclean United in 2015) scored 37 for the second grade side on Saturday. Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner
Cricket

LCCA SECOND GRADE: United take out tabletop clash

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
3rd Feb 2020 4:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LCCA SECOND GRADE :Maclean United have extended their lead at the top of the second grade table after a 38-run win over Woodford Island Warriors Blue on Saturday.

The win puts United 16 points clear at the top with Warriors Blue, Iluka and Harwood rounding out the top four.

Leading the charge at the crease was former Maclean first grade player Michael Woodford (37), forming a strong partnership with Brad Shannon (30) through the middle to post the 181-run total.

The Warriors started well with Dave Lollback (25) and Waddell Paul (35 retired not out) setting a tempo but Maclean were too strong as Terry Jansen, James Micallef, Glenn Armer and Shannon chipping in with two wickets each, holding them to 9/143.

lcca second grade lower clarence cricket maclean united
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Westlawn kindy kids on their first day

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Westlawn kindy kids on their first day

        Education THERE were smiles all around as Westlawn Public School’s newest students started their first day at big school

        Is sugar the new tobacco?

        premium_icon Is sugar the new tobacco?

        Opinion Is stricter regulation needed on sugary treats to make for a healthier community?...

        Wet week could bring flash flooding to the Clarence

        premium_icon Wet week could bring flash flooding to the Clarence

        Weather Showers and thunderstorms could bring more than 200mm in coming days

        Three injured in three-vehicle Pacific Highway smash

        premium_icon Three injured in three-vehicle Pacific Highway smash

        News Emergency services responded to collision on Pacific Highway near Grafton