LCCA SECOND GRADE: United take out tabletop clash

Michael Woodward (pictured batting for Maclean United in the Lower Clarence Cricket Association Maclean Bowling Club First Grade match between Harwood and Maclean United in 2015) scored 37 for the second grade side on Saturday. Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

LCCA SECOND GRADE :Maclean United have extended their lead at the top of the second grade table after a 38-run win over Woodford Island Warriors Blue on Saturday.

The win puts United 16 points clear at the top with Warriors Blue, Iluka and Harwood rounding out the top four.

Leading the charge at the crease was former Maclean first grade player Michael Woodford (37), forming a strong partnership with Brad Shannon (30) through the middle to post the 181-run total.

The Warriors started well with Dave Lollback (25) and Waddell Paul (35 retired not out) setting a tempo but Maclean were too strong as Terry Jansen, James Micallef, Glenn Armer and Shannon chipping in with two wickets each, holding them to 9/143.