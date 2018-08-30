Goggleboxers deliver verdict on Libspill

GOGGLEBOX is back and their verdict is in: knifing the former PM Malcolm Turnbull has made the average Australians furious, confused and ready to vote in Bill Shorten at the next election.

The Logie-winning couch commentators make their new season return on Wednesday night, and were unanimous in their condemnation of last week's Liberal Party leadership spill - slamming the decision to knife the PM and replace him with Scott Morrison.

Sri Lankan-born Patrick Delpechitra was "in shock" at the political coup, telling his western Sydney family: "you'd expect this in a third world country."

The Delpechitra Family were not impressed by the leadership spill. Supplied.

Melbourne wife and mum of two, Lee Carlton was furious, questioning why the electorate even bothered to turn up to the ballot box if politicians were going to take matters in their own hands between elections.

"What are we going to vote for if they just change it anyway?" she asks.

University graduate, Adam Densten says "I loved Malc," while his mate Symon Lovett, was more measured adding: "I don't love him, but he's all right."

Anastacia Katselas, of Melbourne, asks the one question most voters are yet to grasp: "what did Malcolm do that was so wrong that they wanted to kick him out?"

Melbourne mum, Kerry Silberry offers her answer: "they decided they didn't like him because he wasn't right wing enough."

The support for the deposed PM continues, with her daughter, Emily admitting: "I didn't vote for him, but I really liked him. I was happy with him and I wanted him to stay ... I don't get it (Libspill)."

Mick and Di from Sydney’s Northern Shores also delivered a scathing review. Picture: Supplied

Art dealers, Mick and Di, who seem the most obvious Liberal voters from Sydney's Northern Beaches, were just as scathing, sceptical at a replay of 'insurgent' Peter Dutton vowing to stay loyal to new PM, Scott Morrison after losing the party room vote.

Similarly, Matt Dalton tells his Toorak-based family, "don't ever think they're representing the people. They're representing themselves ... me, myself and I."

Same sex couple, Wayne and Tom, of Sydney, were not exactly fans of new PM Morrison, with Tom telling viewers: "all I know about him is that he was the man that locked children in detention centres. He's also the man that voted no, against marriage equality."

Tom and Wayne were sceptical of Mr Morrison, who voted against marriage equality. Picture: Martin Philbey

One half of Sydney's favourite female flatmates Yvie cuts to chase, arguing: "I just don't like that we have a PM called Scott."

Densten says "the best result was not having Peter Dutton be the Prime Minister of Australia," with his mate Lovett adding: "he looks like [Harry Potter villain] Voldemort."

He added: "the irony of it is that they kicked out Malcolm because they didn't think he could win an election, but now they definitely are not winning the next election."

The turmoil has played perfectly into the hands of Labour leader, singlet-clad, beer-drinking Keith Carlton adds.

"Shorten is sitting back there going 'you beauty, I don't have to do a thing and I'm going to be elected."

* Gogglebox airs 8.30pm Wednesday on Foxtel's Lifestyle channel and repeated Thursday on Ten.