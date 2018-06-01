Leading architect to shed light on new Aussie house trends

INTERESTED in good design, thinking of a career in drawing or architecture or are you one of the growing number of fans of TV shows such as Grand Designs?

Then tomorrow's launch of a popular travelling exhibition at Grafton Regional Gallery is one you should not miss.

The convener Architecture Foundation Australia Lindsay Johnston has been invited to open Australian Houses: an exhibition by Karen McCartney, which has been touring since its launch at the Museum of Sydney more than four years ago.

Mr Johnston has chosen to explore some of the latest offerings from four architects who have works in the exhibition and who are personal friends: Glenn Murcutt, Brit Andresen, Richard Leplastrier and Peter Stutchbury.

Glenn Murcutt's latest house at Palm Beach, NSW. Lindsay Johnston

His talk, called Glenn Murcutt and Friends, will discuss more recent houses built by these architects rather than earlier examples in the exhibition. He said these homes showed later developments of some of the themes explored in the exhibition.

"It's a departure from the exhibition rather than an explanation of it,” he said.

He said it would be good to see young people at the opening tomorrow.

"It would be a good thing for a student of drawing or architecture or even a senior high school student thinking of a career in architecture,” he said.

"But with shows like Kevin McLeod's Grand Designs and similar shows on television, there is a huge interest in incorporating good design into everyday life.”

The exhibition is an insider's look at the distinctively Australian homes as they have evolved over the past 60 years.

"These houses were chosen because of their innovation, design and response to climate and place. They are the best representation of the extraordinary calibre of architects and thinking that Australia has produced over the past six decades,” exhibition curator Karen McCartney said.

The talk begins at 3pm on Saturday at the Gallery ahead of the 4pm official opening of the exhibition.