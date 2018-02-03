Good news for jockey injured in training fall

Cassandra Schmidt, pictured after winning a race at Coffs Harbour, has been injured in a training accident at Murwillumbah.

UPDATE 2.15PM: SCANS on the injured shoulder of leading local jockey Cassandra Schmidt have revealed torn muscles, not the broken bones initially suspected.

The executive officer of the Clarence River Jockey Club, Michael Beattie, said it was good news for the rider.

"Torn muscles will put her out for a while, but should not be as serious as a broken shoulder," he said.

EARLIER: LEADING Clarence Valley jockey Cassandra Schmidt faces some time out of the saddle after a track work fall at Murwillumbah this morning.

Her father, Grafton-based trainer Dwayne Schmidt, said Cassandra was involved in a collision with another horse near the finishing post.

"We're not sure what happened yet, but it appears the two horses came together and Cassie went down," he said.

"The fear is it's a broken shoulder, she's at the hospital now having scans.

"We won't know until later if the shoulder is broken."

Dwayne said his daughter, who was scheduled to ride his horse Time To Rock in race five at Grafton tomorrow, won't be riding for a while, no matter what the scans say.

"She's been on pain killers and won't be able to race tomorrow whatever happens," he said.

Dwayne said the fall is nowhere as serious as the one that put his other daughter, Priscilla, out of racing more than two years ago.

"That's why she's working with a microphone now," he said referring to her role as a Sky Racing reporter.

"Cassandra's had her share of falls over the years. I just hope she's all right."