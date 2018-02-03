Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Good news for jockey injured in training fall

Cassandra Schmidt, pictured after winning a race at Coffs Harbour, has been injured in a training accident at Murwillumbah.
Cassandra Schmidt, pictured after winning a race at Coffs Harbour, has been injured in a training accident at Murwillumbah. Trevor Veale/The Coffs Coast Adv
Tim Howard
by

UPDATE 2.15PM: SCANS on the injured shoulder of leading local jockey Cassandra Schmidt have revealed torn muscles, not the broken bones initially suspected.

The executive officer of the Clarence River Jockey Club, Michael Beattie, said it was good news for the rider.

"Torn muscles will put her out for a while, but should not be as serious as a broken shoulder," he said.

EARLIER: LEADING Clarence Valley jockey Cassandra Schmidt faces some time out of the saddle after a track work fall at Murwillumbah this morning.

Her father, Grafton-based trainer Dwayne Schmidt, said Cassandra was involved in a collision with another horse near the finishing post.

"We're not sure what happened yet, but it appears the two horses came together and Cassie went down," he said.

"The fear is it's a broken shoulder, she's at the hospital now having scans.

"We won't know until later if the shoulder is broken."

Dwayne said his daughter, who was scheduled to ride his horse Time To Rock in race five at Grafton tomorrow, won't be riding for a while, no matter what the scans say.

"She's been on pain killers and won't be able to race tomorrow whatever happens," he said.

Dwayne said the fall is nowhere as serious as the one that put his other daughter, Priscilla, out of racing more than two years ago.

"That's why she's working with a microphone now," he said referring to her role as a Sky Racing reporter.

"Cassandra's had her share of falls over the years. I just hope she's all right."

Topics:  horse training jockey murwillumbah racecourse racing racing injuries

Grafton Daily Examiner
Popular Yamba policeman 'marched out' to retirement

Popular Yamba policeman 'marched out' to retirement

POLICE from around the state gathered at Yamba this week to give a popular colleague the send off he deserved.

UNEMPLOYABLE: Jobs figures worst in NSW

No Caption

Clarence Valley left behind in record jobs boom

New lift span times at Harwood

Opening of the Harwood Bridge for a yacht.

There will be new times the lift span will operate on Harwood Bridge

Fall dashes hopes of father-daughter double

Grafton trainer Dwayne Schmidt with his lightly raced seven-year-old Time To Rock, the top weight in race five at Grafton today.

Training fall dashes hopes of Schmidt family double at Grafton today

Local Partners

Gelding's show of determination

Been a long, hard road to recovery for CRJC favourite

Lover Legs ready to go distance for Henley

HOMECOMING: Co-trainer Fleur Henley (right) with Lover Legs and co-owner Jack Bridges, formerly of Grafton and visiting from Rozelle for the race.

Three-year-old shaping up to be a stayer of the future

‘Trust me, this is not degrading’

The Broncos say they have no plans to ditch cheerleaders from games. Picture: Getty Images

“It has been cleaned up in terms of the sexualisation of women'