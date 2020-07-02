LEADING LADY: Colledge crowned for award-winning efforts

Young trainer Kelly Colledge was the winner of the newcomer award at the Godolphin Stud, Stable and Staff Awards last month after stepping up to assist Brenden Mackay, who was recovering from a brain tumour.

Young trainer Kelly Colledge was the winner of the newcomer award at the Godolphin Stud, Stable and Staff Awards last month after stepping up to assist Brenden Mackay, who was recovering from a brain tumour.

GRAFTON horse trainer Kelly Colledge might still be new to the industry but she has already made herself known on a national level.

Winner of the Godolphin Stud, Stable and Staff Newcomer Award on June 17, Colledge has also won the Grafton Shoppingworld Senior Sportsperson of the Month for June.

Taking over for stable owner Brenden Mackay as he was recovering from a brain tumour, Colledge hit the ground running and earned her nomination among hundreds across the country.

“It’s been a great year this year. It’s been a bit tough, but very rewarding at the same time,” Colledge said after her newcomer award win.

“It’s a real honour to have been nominated. To be seen as a hard worker when there are so many young people out there that are just starting off working just as hard is pretty amazing.”

Young trainer Kelly Colledge was the winner of the newcomer award at the Godolphin Stud, Stable and Staff Awards last month after stepping up to assist Brenden Mackay, who was recovering from a brain tumour.

Colledge was first introduced to Mackay through a friend and has gone from strength to strength over the past 12 months.

“I came to work with Brenden to follow my passion for horses. A friend introduced us and that’s where it began,” she said.

“It’s amazing to work for Brenden. He’s been a really good motivator. He’s so passionate about horses and he’s been really thorough in teaching me everything I know.”

Young trainer Kelly Colledge was the winner of the newcomer award at the Godolphin Stud, Stable and Staff Awards last month after stepping up to assist Brenden Mackay, who was recovering from a brain tumour.

Mackay said despite her lack of experience, he knew her enthusiasm would shine through.

“She’s very passionate about horses. When she came to me 12 months ago, she had great enthusiasm without necessarily having the knowledge of running a stable,” Mackay said.

“She’s stepped up in every role in terms of her enthusiasm. She’s grown knowledge and confidence.”

Mackay praised Godolphin for introducing the newcomer award over recent years.

“I think the newcomer is a fantastic thing to celebrate. It is one of the most important areas in the industry. We get to lay our foundation and we get to honour their work,” he said.

“Kelly’s work ethic is second to none. She’s a very deserving nominee.”

Colledge is looking forward to a prosperous career in the industry, with an interest in a range of different areas.

“Knowing all of the avenues and all of the different paths that I could take is really exciting. I love the horses, they are my life,” Colledge said.

“I’d love to see the breeding aspect. That would be awesome to get in with a stud somewhere and see how it all works. There’s so much to learn, I’m open to all of it.”