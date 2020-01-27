Leading the next generation for Iluka

HE MAY be in charge of their littlest residents, but for the citizen of Iluka Phil Bradmore is an important part of their village.

Mr Bradmore, the principal of Iluka Public School, was awarded the Iluka Citizen of the Year award at its Australia Day celebrations.

"It sits a little uneasy because I look around the room and see so many people who have done great things, great community work," he said.

"It also sits uneasy because I have a great team, and the things I've achieved wouldn't have been possible without them."

The award was decided by the local CWA branch, and Mr Bradmore said it was recognition of trying to get the school more involved in the community, as well as making the kids proud of their school.

"We try hard to make the school a part of the community, we've hosted carols in the park this year, we do Anzac Day and Remembrance Day," he said.

"And I want our guys with their red shirts and their prawn to be proud of the school, and I similarly I want the residents to be proud of it."

Mr Bradmore has taught at the school for the past 24 years, and has been principal for six years.

"We try to provide as many opportunities as possible so that they get a good start... and give them resilience and a sense of responsibility," he said.

As to the award, Mr Bradmore again deferred to the people around him, but said he enjoyed the commitment to his work.

"I don't feel it's a job when you rally enjoy it - I want to be there every day," he said.

"I really enjoy seeing the kids grow and becoming the best person they can be.

"I've got good staff and good parents, and I'm proud of this town. I love Iluka, and I tell everyone to be prouod of (their postcode) 2466."