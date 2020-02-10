Leading youth to the future

Their work with Yaegl youth and elders has gone viral, and now Desert Pea Media, along with the North Coast Public Health Network is looking to help young people find a voice and create a future.

Tonight, they are inviting people to the Maclean Break It Down North Coast – The Roadshow event.

DPM’s Break It Down seeks to empower young Aboriginal people by giving them a chance to own and tell their stories. The program helps to encourage conversations about wellbeing and inspires participants to talk about things that are important to them. It explores how young people can create a future of their making.

A series of workshops late last year gave local young people the opportunity to write, record and film an original hip-hop music video and a number of short films which will be premiered on the night.

Desert Pea Media CEO Toby Finlayson said Break It Down provided a safe space for young people to express themselves about difficult topics, such as grief and trauma, and the impact of alcohol and other drugs.

“The stories that have been created by local young people during these projects are powerful – they need to be told and we all need to listen. We can’t wait to share them during the roadshow events,” he said.

NCPHN CEO Julie Sturgess said the program is designed to build resilience and pride among young Aboriginal people.

“We need to invest in creating more opportunities like this for people to come together and strengthen cultural connections,” Ms Sturgess said.

This free event is a chance for participants, their families and the wider community to come together to celebrate country, culture and connection. It’s being held at Maclean High School from 6.30pm to 9.30pm. As well as being able to watch the music and films on a big screen, there’ll be great food and the chance for a good yarn.

Break It Down has recently travelled to Woodenbong and Baryulgil and will next head to Maclean, then Fingal Head. A short documentary showcasing the Break It Down program can be viewed here. DPM has more than 145 videos on YouTube with nearly 3.7 million views, and 37,000-plus social media followers.