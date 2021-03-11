League community pays tribute to Rebels Team of Century member

It was 2012, and Mark McIntyre had been “retired” from rugby league for more than a decade.

With his two sons Tim and Steve lining up for the Ormeau Shearers reserve grade, Mark discovered the side was a few men short. Without much of a word, he found a pair of boots from his son that fit, got tossed a jersey and sat on the bench to help them out.

At about halftime a bloke did his shoulder so Mark ended up playing 40 minutes.

A legend of Clarence league, Mark passed away this week suddenly after a short battle with cancer, at age 56.

Tributes have flowed in the wake of Mark’s death from Clarence Valley’s rugby league community for the no-nonsense front rower who after arriving from Glen Innes began his career at the South Grafton Rebels which spanned 1984-1985, 1989-91, 1995-96 and 1998, as well as stints with the Lower Clarence Magpies in 1986 and 1992-94 as well as Easts Brisbane in 1987-88.

A member of the Rebels’ Team of the Century, selector Steve Danvers said Mark was a tireless worker who was also was named in the NSW Country 90s Team of the Decade.

“I remember when he came down from Glen Innes in the 1980s he was well known then and talked about at the time, that a good young footy player was going to be playing for the Rebels, which he certainly proved to be,” Danvers said.

“Back in those days there used to be a sport day held out at Newton Boyd and Glen Innes would play against Grafton in a game of touch footy that would turn into tackle, and that’s where they found out about Mark.

“He was a no-nonsense type of player that would play 80 minutes in the front row. He took the ball up all day and would never take a backward step.

“Mark was a quiet bloke, never said too much but would let his actions do the talking and they spoke louder than words, and he was highly respected both on and off the field.

“The news of his passing was quite a shock and he will be sorely missed.”

In paying tribute to Mark, the South Grafton Rebels said in a statement on Facebook that he was revered by anyone who knew him from his former clubs.

It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of one of our best in Mark McIntyre at age 56. Macca was recently... Posted by South Grafton Rebels SRLFC on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

“Mark married Lori Wormald and had three children in Emma, Steven and Tim. Together Mark and Lori worked hard to build their business, Lormac Transport, and have sponsored both junior and senior Rebels since day one,” the tribute said.

“They have always been available to help out with a hill barbecue for a big final or to be involved with Club Rebel Supporters Club, buying up a pile of memberships each year.”

The Lower Clarence Magpies also paid tribute to Mark, and said his contribution to the sport touched many, across all grades and generations.

The Lower Clarence Magpies sending our thoughts,prayers and condolences to both the family and friends of the McIntyre... Posted by Lower Clarence Magpies on Sunday, March 7, 2021

Away from the footy field, Mark was also involved in campdraft competitions across the Clarence, and was a breeder of Australian stock horses.

A service to farewell Mark will be held at Alumy Creek Reserve, 465 Lawrence Rd, Grafton on Saturday, March 13 at 12pm. The McIntyre family have extended an invitation for all players, former players and supporters to attend and celebrate Mark’s life.