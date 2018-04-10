LEAGUE: Derby loss gives Rebels a base to work from

Ghosts forward Riley Law strives for every metre during the Group 2 first round Battle of the River clash between the South Grafton Rebels and Grafton Ghosts at McKittrick Park.

Ghosts forward Riley Law strives for every metre during the Group 2 first round Battle of the River clash between the South Grafton Rebels and Grafton Ghosts at McKittrick Park. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: While it might not have been the homecoming he was hoping for, there was no doubting the effort of a returning Josh Harris in the South Grafton Rebels' forward pack.

Harris put his body on the line on the left edge for the Rebels, and was forced to make a massive amount of tackles as the Ghosts consistently attacked the Rebels' line.

It was a tough hit-out for a second rower, who had been out of the game for more than two seasons, but it was an opportunity he relished.

"I am absolutely stuffed after that one to be honest, but I had a great time out there,” he said.

"I am not even sure how many (tackles) I made, but it is not about that at the end of the day. It is just about turning up for your mate inside and outside and doing the best you can.

"We just seemed to struggle to find our structures in the heat out there. I think our lack of commitment in the pre-season might have gotten found out on the field.”

The Ghosts scored 10 tries in the 58-6 rout, and Harris said it might act as a wake-up call for his side.

"It was always going to be tough coming out in round one and playing against the premiers,” he said.

"It might be a bit of a wake-up call for us, but it is only round one. We can only go up from here.

"We will get back to training on Tuesday and sort that stuff out.”