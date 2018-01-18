League enforcer ready for final flight

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lower Clarence Magpies front row forward Ryan Binge is used to leaving a path of destruction in his wake.

But as he prepares for one final season on rugby league fields around the North Coast, he is hoping to leave behind something a little different.

Binge has signed on for 2018 with his junior club, and at the ripe age of 30, hopes he can pass on his knowledge to the next generation of league stars.

"The Under 18s are putting together a really good squad and they are leading the way for the club,” he said.

"I think the seniors can take a lot of inspiration from what our younger blokes have been able to achieve in the last couple of years.

"But if I can give them any advice on their future in league, then I definitely will.

"There will be a few senior blokes around the club this season, so there is plenty to be learnt.”

The enigmatic prop has had a storied career on Clarence Valley fields including steering the Grafton Ghosts to a Premiership in 2014 and winning Group 2 Best and Fairest in 2016.

But his time at the Magpies has been less successful, having missed the club's 2009 Premiership year for a stint at Cessnock.

That all changes in 2018 according to Binge, with the prop going into the season with a clean bill of health for the first time in "what feels like years”.

"I am feeling really good at the moment, I think I am 100 per cent,” he said. "I was carrying injuries all season last year but that time off has done me a world of good.

"I broke my thumb in the first game and it never properly healed. But I am coming back refreshed and I am looking to have a massive year, especially if it is my last.”

With new coach, former Newcastle Knights utility Evan Cochrane, and the potential for more big-name signings, Binge said he is excited for the Magpies' chances this season.

"I went to a couple of training runs before Christmas and got a chance to meet Evan,” Binge said. "He obviously knows his footy and I think he will be really good for the club.

"I am pretty sure this will be my last year on the field, and if it is, I want to go out in a big way. I think we could really be a chance at semi- final football, so that's what I am aiming at.”

Lower Clarence return to training at Wherret Park this afternoon, and president Bruce Howard could hardly contain his excitement at having Binge there.

"I know he spent a long time weighing up whether he would play again, but it is a relief he has signed on.”

"He is good forward, I make no secret that I think he is the best front rower to come out of this region. You can tell having him here has given the district a real lift.”

"There is no sh-t in his game, and I am very happy to see him in the black and white for 2018,” Howard said.