LEAGUE: Familiar face returns to Ghosts fold

Round 3 NRRRL match at Frank McGuren Oval between Grafton and Rhinos. Ghosts Carson Galloway crosses between the posts during the match on Sunday. Photo: Debrah Novak/The Daily Examiner

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts will welcome explosive centre Dylan Collett back from injury for the side's home clash with the Orara Valley Axemen, and a familiar face will also find his way onto the wing in the form of Carson Galloway.

The club will also use the clash to help support former player Josh Brown who was struck down with stage three testicular cancer last December. You can read Brown's story here (note: this is a premium story for The Daily Examiner subscribers).

Galloway first came in to the Ghosts first grade side more than a decade ago, and was a mainstay on the wing for several seasons of NRRRL action.

He was part of the Ghosts back-to-back Clayton's Cup efforts in 2010-11 but left the area in 2013. Despite not playing league for the past five years, the winger threw his hand up with the Ghosts in injury crisis.

Tim Tilse and Matt Muller are the latest to join the casualty ward which also includes Danny Wicks, Brett Wicks, Mitch Gorman, Blake Winmill and recruit Blake Seymour.

Club president Joe Kinnane, who has been involved in the club for more than four decades, said it was one of the worst injury crises in the club's history.

GAME DAY: Grafton Ghosts v Orara Valley Axemen at Franbk McGuren Field, tomorrow from midday

FIRST GRADE: 1. Cooper Woods, 2. Carson Galloway, 3. Dylan Collett, 4. Luke Collison, 5. Jay Olsen, 6. Jake Frame, 7. Jacob Cameron-Clarke, 8. Riley Law, 9. Todd Cameron, 10. Adam Slater, 11. Michael Curnow, 12. Joel Moss, 13. Ben McLennan, 14. Daniel Lavender, 15. Cameron Winters