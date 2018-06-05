Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Troy Anthony Byers
Troy Anthony Byers NewsRegional
News

Ipswich league personality in court over CCC charges

John Weekes
by
5th Jun 2018 12:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LEAGUE personality charged after anti-corruption watchdogs probed a beleaguered council has appeared in court.

Forgery-accused Troy Anthony Byers was in court for a brief hearing at Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old International Legends of League organiser was served with a notice to appear after Crime and Corruption Commission investigations of Ipswich City Council.

The CCC alleged Byers was "linked to council" and accused him of knowingly submitting fraudulent invoices "in relation to a profitable community event".

Mr Byers was charged about three weeks ago.

ASIC documents showed Mr Byers was director of International Legends of League Pty Ltd, which is separate from NSW-based Legends of League.

Court documents showed Mr Byers faced three charges of forgery and uttering.

Mr Byers is on bail and his case was adjourned to July 4.

The CCC has charged at least 14 people allegedly linked to Ipswich City Council. -NewsRegional

ccc crime and corruption commission forgery allegation international legends of league ipswich city council ipswich court ipswich crime kalinga rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Unlimited fresh vegies and herbs, but there's a $15 catch

    Unlimited fresh vegies and herbs, but there's a $15 catch

    Gardening Enjoy some free slices of pizza and learn how you can get unlimited access to fresh vegetable and herbs.

    • 5th Jun 2018 12:00 PM
    HARD, FAST AND FAIR: Ghosts crowned in thrilling derby clash

    premium_icon HARD, FAST AND FAIR: Ghosts crowned in thrilling derby clash

    Rugby League SULLIVAN and Wicks agree derby clash was one of the best in history.

    PACIFIC HIGHWAY: Three injured in single vehicle crash

    PACIFIC HIGHWAY: Three injured in single vehicle crash

    News Three people were hospitalised after a single-vehicle crash

    Infamous pothole back again

    Infamous pothole back again

    News Near McAuley Catholic College and BP Tornik is an infamous pothole

    Local Partners