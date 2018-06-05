Ipswich league personality in court over CCC charges

A LEAGUE personality charged after anti-corruption watchdogs probed a beleaguered council has appeared in court.

Forgery-accused Troy Anthony Byers was in court for a brief hearing at Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old International Legends of League organiser was served with a notice to appear after Crime and Corruption Commission investigations of Ipswich City Council.

The CCC alleged Byers was "linked to council" and accused him of knowingly submitting fraudulent invoices "in relation to a profitable community event".

Mr Byers was charged about three weeks ago.

ASIC documents showed Mr Byers was director of International Legends of League Pty Ltd, which is separate from NSW-based Legends of League.

Court documents showed Mr Byers faced three charges of forgery and uttering.

Mr Byers is on bail and his case was adjourned to July 4.

The CCC has charged at least 14 people allegedly linked to Ipswich City Council. -NewsRegional