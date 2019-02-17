League legends ride into town

IF YOU happened to sight a large group of motorcycle riders in Clarence Valley on the weekend, chances are you were watching a few NRL premiership winners cruising around.

The group comprised of ex-NRL stars who were on their way around the state as part of the Hogs for the Homeless charity ride, which was the brainchild of NRL legends Brad Fittler and Nathan Hindmarsh.

On just their second day of riding, Brad Fittler was proud to be raising money that went towards helping young people who have been living on the streets, were drug dependant or have suffered abuse.

"We have been doing this for seven years and have raised about $700 000 which all goes to Father Chris Riley's Youth Off the Streets,” he said.

"He has a lot to do with kids up and down the eastern seaboard and does a wonderful job.”

The group will be visiting communities to run clinics, promote rugby league and hand out footballs to NRL fans across the state.

"We ride for eight days and we normally do about four and a half thousand kilometres over the whole trip,”

"We skim the border of Queensland when we get to Tenterfield and then will sneak in to Victoria this year when we go down to the Snowy Mountains.”

Part of their mission this year is to visit Gadara School, which supports children with disabilities and deliver an important present to the students there.

"Their bus broke down recently and we have played a big part in getting them a new one.

"So we hand the keys over in a couple of days down there in Tumut.”

Despite a few mishaps at the beginning of the ride as well as one or two guys being a little slower than the rest, Brad Fittler had nothing but praise for the group.

"We have some great blokes who have been here from the start,” he said

"But when we left Sydney we got about two kilometres in and we had lost everybody.

"Michael Buettner is on his L plates and he always ends up coming last.

"So when we are leaving, he is only just arriving.”