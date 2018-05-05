LEAGUE: Magpies locked in battle of birds

Magpies workhorse Dalton Shaw pushes into the defensive line during the NRRRL first grade clash between Lower Clarence Magpies and Cudgen Hornets at Yamba League Field.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lower Clarence Magpies will face one of the club's toughest tests this season when they travel to face the Ballina Seagulls at Kingsford Smith Park tomorrow.

The Seagulls are firing on all cylinders after picking up their first win of the season with a 50-0 demolition of the Evans Head Bombers last week.

With a sizeable pack rolling their way up the middle of the ground, the Seagulls will ask plenty of questions of a weakened Magpies outfit.

Lower Clarence lost their third second rower to injury this week after Chris Mitchell was forced off the field with burns to his leg.

Mitchell joins fellow back-rowers Dan Randall (knee, Rd 7) and Tom Harris (shoulder, season) in the casualty ward.

But club president Bruce Howard said the injuries had not dampened the Magpies spirits, with solid clubman Pat Hughes stepping up to the starting side.

"We are definitely doing it tough without those blokes, they are all champions, but the side has had another good week at training and they are really putting in,” Howard said.

"Ballina always poses as a tough trip away, but at least the boys have the comfort of knowing our next three games will be back at home.”

The Magpies women will also have the chance to leapfrog Ballina into second place on the ladder with a victory, while the Under 18s could crack the top four sides.

MAGPIES SIDE: 1. Rob Howard, 2. Zac Clarke-Nagle, 3. Nic Plummer, 4. Andrew Kapeen, 5. Eathan Kapeen, 6. Hughie Stanley, 7. Brian Quinlan, 8. Ryan Binge, 9. Tom Martin, 10. Dalton Shaw, 11. Pat Hughes, 12. Kyle Roberts, 13. Alex McMillan, 14. Chris Jones, 15. Nathan Hollis, 16. Lachlan Major, 17. TBA