LEAGUE: Rebels fade to defeat in dying stages

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels forward Xavier Sullivan praised his side despite giving up 18 points in the final 10 minutes to lose 32-30 to Coffs Comets on Sunday.

The Rebels far outplayed their rivals in the opening half, but with new combinations yet to fully gel and injuries to key players, the home side just did not have enough petrol in the tank to keep up with the Comets.

South Grafton lost boom centre Nick McGrady to a torn hamstring in the opening 15 minutes, and lost Dwayne Duke to a concussion late in the game. Not ones to miss out on an opportunity, the Comets soon made the Rebels pay, exploiting the weakened right edge.

"It was just the experience of blokes like Peter Irving for them; he saw we were short on that edge and they just ran these big sweeping plays out the back and got us outnumbered,” Sullivan said.

"We died in the arse in that final 10 minutes, but there was plenty more good signs to take away.

"They are meant to be the competition favourites, and even though we were not at our best in the first half, they couldn't touch us.”

Sullivan was not expecting to play, sitting up on the McKittrick Park hill to watch the afternoon's action.

But after a new recruit ran into trouble with his transport to the game, Sullivan opted to help out.

"I am not one to let the boys down, so I was happy to throw the hand up,” he said.

"I haven't done a bit of pre-season work, and I was still a bit concerned with the arm (injury), but it really gave me a lot of confidence.”

Sullivan scored a customary barge-over try in his return to the field, a sight he said Rebels fans should get used to as the season went on.

"It's just about earning my place back in the team,” he said.

"I have already put the hand up to play Bellingen in reserve grade next week. I'm just trying to get my fitness back.”

Another sight Rebels fans should get used to, and quickly, is new recruit Luke French in full flight. The centre was voted South Grafton's player's player for the clash, and even he admitted he was only at half-strength with a lack of footy in recent weeks.

Hailing from Inverell, and formerly with the Tingha Tigers, French is the younger brother of Parramatta Eels flyer Bevan French.

SCORELINE: COFFS HARBOUR COMETS 32 (Brad Collison 3, Josh Boyd, Matt Pieree, Scott Street tries; Nathan Curry 4 goals) def SOUTH GRAFTON REBELS 30 (Grant Brown, Xavier Sullivan, Josh Harris, Kieron Stewart, Jeff Skeen tries; Brown 4, Izack Smidt goals).