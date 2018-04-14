LEAGUE: Rebels reshuffle for Roosters rumble

BACK TO BASICS: South Grafton ball-player Nick McGrady will return to the centres for today's clash against Nambucca Heads Roosters.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The word on the lips at the South Grafton Rebels this week has been commitment.

The Rebels struggled in defence against the Grafton Ghosts in the local derby last weekend, with their rivals running over the top of them in each set.

But coach Ron Gordon said it was a problem that stemmed from before that clash.

"It was pretty poor, the edge defence was horrible. Grafton were scoring at will,” he said.

"I don't think the effort was fully there.

"It was a result of our poor commitment during pre-season.”

But the club has been hard at work this week turning things around, and with new halfback Jerome Green cleared into the side, the Rebels are fit and firing for their clash against Nambucca Roosters.

Green, a former Palm Beach Currumbin schoolboys rugby league star, was once hailed as the next Preston Campbell and will add a dynamic playing style to the Rebels side.

The inclusion of Green has seen a reshuffle of the Rebels roster, with Nic McGrady shifting into the centres and Scott Bennett back to the bench.

South Grafton will travel to Coronation Park today to play the Roosters in three grades including reserve grade and ladies league tag.