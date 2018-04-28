League tag ladies lead fortress charge for Rebels

The South Grafton Rebels league tag side poses for a photo before their opening round clash against Grafton Ghosts.

The South Grafton Rebels league tag side poses for a photo before their opening round clash against Grafton Ghosts. Facebook/SG Rebels

RUGBY LEAGUE: While the club's first grade stars will get a weekend's rest with the bye this round, the South Grafton Rebels will still host three grades of action against Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies.

It will be a great opportunity for the Rebels ladies league tag side led by captain-coach Heidi Dalton to maintain its unbeaten streak and potentially leap-frog competition front-runners Sawtell Panthers.

The Rebels women have been staunch in defence in the opening rounds of the 2018 season, leaking only 10 points in three games of football.

But it will not be an easy task by any stretch for the Rebels, with the Magpies also coming into the game off the back of a three-match winning streak.

The Rebels will be hoping for a strong crowd of supporters to get out to McKittrick Park to cheer on the three grades, as the club aims to rebuild the fortress to its menacing best this season.

It is understood a few of the Rebels first grade players, including bulldozing front rower Xavier Sullivan who made a return last week, will turn out for the reserve grade side in an effort to maintain fitness.

GAME DAY: South Grafton Rebels v Bellingen Dorrigo Magpies, three grades kick off from 12pm.