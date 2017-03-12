Leah marching for melanoma

WALK FOR A CURE: Leah Stevenson, with her favourite family photo, will be walking 50km from Grafton to Corindi Beach on Monday to raise money for melanoma, which took the life of her husband two years to the day.

MAYBE it was fate, or perhaps it was just a coincidence, but when Leah Stevenson found out that melanoma survivor Jay Allen was leaving Grafton on The Longest Melanoma March on the exact day of the second anniversary of her husband's death from a melanoma, she knew she had to take part in the trek.

Leah said she found out about the walk on Facebook, and when she saw the date that Jay was leaving Brisbane, she knew that he would be in Grafton around the time of year that Ewan died in 2015.

"The timing was just perfect, and I can't think of a more appropriate way to honour Ewan,” she said.

"I enjoy running, and while I'll only be walking I thought that this was something I could do in the name of Ewan.

"Every step I take alongside Jay for the 48km from Grafton to Corindi Beach will be in memory of Ewan and to help raise vital funds to end melanoma.”

Leah's favourite photo of her husband Ewan, who she said hated taking photos. "I love this photo because he just pulled this funny face, and I think it just sums up how he didn't like his photo taken," she said. Contributed

Ewan was a musical and creative man, and the pair met at university. After they married she moved to Grafton to be with him.

About four years ago they both noticed a large red lump on Ewan's back and believed it was a cyst. However, it was a 20mm deep melanoma.

Eighteen months after the initial diagnosis, melanoma removal and being given the all clear, Ewan started getting back pain. The melanoma had spread to several areas including his spine, lungs and pelvic region.

"We were told that any treatment would be for quality of life, not curative,” Leah said.

Six months after Ewan's secondary diagnosis, and only six days after his 41st birthday, Ewan passed away.

"Any pain I get from walking that far will be nothing compared to the pain that melanoma causes for patients and their families,” Leah said.

A family photo of the Ewan and Leah Stevenson and their two daughers. Contributed

The Longest Melanoma March is a 1200km trek being undertaken by melanoma survivor Jay Allen who started in Brisbane on Sunday March 5 and will finish in Sydney on Sunday April 2.

The Longest Melanoma March aims to raise $250,000 to support a clinical trial being run by Melanoma Institute Australia for advanced melanoma patients.

To support Leah, go to https://thelongestmelanomamarch.gofundraise.com.au/page/LeahStevenson.