Lean, mean runs machine ready for regional bash

Brandon Honeybrook at McKittrick Park in the Premier League of the Clarence River Cricket Association on Saturday, November 11. Caitlan Charles

CRICKET: If Brandon 'Bear' Honeybrook incited fear in opposition batsman last season, it is only about to get worse.

After playing last season maligned by constant back complaints and tightness in his joints, Honeybrook was diagnosed with two slipped and protruding discs in his spine.

But before he could even think of surgery, the doctor ordered the 26-year-old to improve the strength in his core and his legs.

It has led Honeybrook to a change in lifestyle, and a weight loss of more than 20kg.

"This time last year I was coming into the season at 117kg and now I am under 100kg for the first time in years,” he said.

"I have been really disciplined in my eating, and going to the gym 2-3 times a week. I am feeling better than I ever have before.”

It comes at a perfect time for the express left-handed bowler as he aims at Plan B Regional Bash glory with Coffs Coast Chargers this weekend.

Honeybrook is one of five Harwood Cricket Club players in the representative side with Doug Harris, Nathan Ensbey and McMahon brothers, Ben and Hayden.

The side also includes rising youngster Eli Fahey, who has returned to the Clarence Valley this season after a year-long stint with The Southport School on the Gold Coast.

"It is a bit of an honour to get selected in this side because I am playing alongside a lot of talent, and we will come up against a lot of talent,” he said.

"We have a good blend of cricketers from the Clarence and Coffs regions, and we seem to be a real tight group.”

The Chargers will meet Northern Rivers Rock, Macquarie Coast Stingers and Northern Inland Bolters at Port Macquarie, with the overall winner going on to the finals day at the Sydney Cricket Ground in December.