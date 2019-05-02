Mum ‘slept well’ after boys drowned

Smoking Ceremony and Memorial held for Barak Austral 5 and Jhulio Sariago 3, the two boys who drowned in the Ross River. Mother Leeanne Eatts. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A MOTHER facing manslaughter charges over the death of her two sons who drowned in the Ross River was overheard saying "I slept well last night knowing I didn't have to get up to the boys", a court has heard.

Leanne Chrysilla Eatts reapplied for bail via video-link in Townsville Magistrates Court yesterday.

The mother faces 14 charges including two counts of manslaughter after her sons Barak Austral, 5, and Jhulio Sariago, 3, were found dead in the Ross River just metres apart on February 26, hours after they had gone missing from their Cranbrook home.

Eatts was previously refused bail as her safety was not guaranteed from an angered community, she was deemed a flight risk, and it became untenable for her to return to her Townsville home with neighbours now police witnesses.

Defence solicitor Michael O'Dea argued Eatts would be able to reside with her aunt in Hughenden, and that she wouldn't flee the state because of her "strong ties" to Queensland and the Townsville community.

"She has been grieving, is still grieving and will be grieving for a long, long time," Mr O'Dea said.

Police prosecutor Liam Wise strongly opposed bail and argued she was an unacceptable flight risk considering the proximity of Hughenden to the Northern Territory border.

Mr Wise said Eatts was overheard saying "I slept well last night knowing I didn't have to get up to the boys".

Mr Wise also opposed bail on the basis Eatts was a danger to the community as she had previously said she drove better drunk and on ice, and was untouchable from police.

The court heard the woman had tried to help a man evade police detection by offering to take him to the NT.

Eatts broke down several times during the proceedings, placing her face into her hands, and her shoulders shook as she sobbed.

Members of her family supported her in court.

Magistrate Stephen Mosche asked Mr Wise whether a GPS tracking device could be monitored in Hughenden, and be tracked to the NT if Eatts were to flee.

Mr Mosche adjourned the matter to consider the bail application.

His decision will be handed down on May 7, with Eatts to appear via video-link.