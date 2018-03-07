LEAPING AHEAD: Tillman jumps her way to award

JUNIOR SPORTSPERSON: Taking part in her last regional competition in the under-17 age group, Erica Tillman made an impact in the Little Athletics Region 1 Championships at Tamworth.

Tillman set a new regional record in the triple jump, where she won gold with a 11.75m jump, shattering the previous record by 73cm.

The South Grafton High athlete also won gold in high jump and long jump, silver in 100m hurdles and bronze in 400m sprint, and her medal swag saw her pick up the Jetts Fitness Junior Sportsperson of the Month for February.

After breaking the previous triple jump record on her first attempt, Tillman said the pressure was off after that.

"To get that good a start was really reassuring," she said.

"I just kept improving so that was really good to go better with each attempt."

With this year being her last competing in Little Athletics, Tillman said she was pleased to finish on a high.

"It was really good, especially since it's my last year of Little As, it was a nice way to finish at regionals," she said.

Tillman's attention now turns to the 2018 Australian Junior Athletics Championships from March 14-18 at Sydney Olympic Park, where she will compete in triple jump and high jump, before the Little Athletics State Track and Field Championships the following week in Sydney.

With two big weeks of competition ahead of her, Tillman said she was looking forward to it.

"I'm hoping to put in my best efforts there at Nationals and put in another good performance at state Little As as well," she said.

"I'd definitely like to place at state but a personal best would be great. Being the weekend after Nationals I hope to go well and do my best.

"I've been trying to get to Coffs each week to train with a jumps coach there, who has been really good, and I've been continuing my sprint sessions and getting in the gym too."

