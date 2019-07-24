Leaping into a new dancing direction

ON HER WAY: Madeline Aspinall has won a dance scholarship to finish her schooling at The McDonald College in Sydney.

MADELINE Aspinall leaps across stage with ridiculous ease.

Whether in an intricate tutu performing ballet, the soft moves of lyrical and contemporary or the razzamatazz of jazz and theatre, she has excelled in each form of dance.

The next leap will be the biggest of all.

At the start of term 4 this year, Ms Aspinall will move to Sydney to attend The McDonald College on a $28,000 scholarship she won at the recent Coffs Harbour eisteddfod.

She will finish her HSC at school, as well as be tutored in dance through the college, which has produced a litany of performers, including Wiggle Emma Watkins, Nikki Webster, Sarah Murdoch, and "lots of Home and Away stars”.

With two hours of performing arts work, as well as the opportunity for after-school and weekend dance classes, Miss Aspinall said it would be hard work branching out.

She's used to it though, with the watchful eye of her teacher and mother Nicole Shipman never far away, and while she'll get the first set of different teachers in Sydney - "I won't let it go”, Ms Shipman said.

With a framed photo of herself, aged two in a tutu in the studio, Miss Aspinall laughs and says she was destined for a career on the stage.

And while she has spent much of her childhood in the studio, it hasn't stopped her from working hard on her chosen career.

"Dancing is a lot harder than it looks. You have to think about every step, as well as the fitness and mental capacity,” Ms Aspinall said.

Currently training in ballet, lyrical and contemporary dance, on top of private lessons for exam and eisteddfod work as well as troupe, Ms Aspinall said there was one simple reason for her dance obsession.

"It's my way to let go,” she said. "If I'm stressed I can just dance and it all goes.”

A unanimous pick by both the adjudicator and committee of the Coffs Harbour eisteddfod for the scholarship, Ms Aspinall said it would be sad to move away, but acknowledged it would be a new chapter of her life.

After her training, Ms Apinall said she had aspirations to work on cruise ships, and maybe even dance for the Rockettes in New York.

"Maybe even on Home and Away,” she said with a laugh.