Matt McGuren rides to an easy win in the John Carlton Cup aboard King Lear.
Horses

'Lear' jet finish earns Ramornie berth

Matthew Elkerton
by
6th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
JOHN CARLTON CUP: A last minute decision to aim at the July Carnival may be about to pay a rich dividend for Gosford trainer Tony Newing.

Despite missing the jump by three lengths, Grafton jockey Matt McGuren put in a scintillating run on Newing's galloper King Lear to storm over the top of the field to take the John Carlton Cup (1206m) by almost two lengths.

The win gives the lightly-raced four-year-old gelding ballot exemption into next week's $160,000 GDSC Ramornie Handicap.

But it was almost a win the trainer was not going to savour, with the gelding originally pencilled into a Class 6 next week.

"It was a bit of a late nomination,” Newing said. "After looking at the speed map, I knew this was the right race for him.

"He's a nice horse, I've liked him from day one.”

Leading country trainer Brett Cavanough appeared set to win entry into the Ramornie when topweight Just A Bullet stormed to a commanding six-length lead early in the race.

Matt McGuren rides to an easy win in the John Carlton Cup aboard King Lear.
But it was the ever-charging run of McGuren's mount that had heads turning as he ate up the ground "like a Lear jet”.

"We ended up back last, the tempo was pretty solid and the speed was really nice and I think that suited my horse,” McGuren said. "He is a horse that likes to get back in his races and hit the line sharply and he showed that today.

"At the 1000m I thought we were struggling but by the time we got to the 600m I knew he was going to be the winning horse. He felt very good a long way from home.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

