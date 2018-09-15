Learn from one the Valley's own authors

Claire Aman of Grafton is will be holding a writing workshop at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

GRAFTON author, Claire Aman, will visit the Grafton library later this month for an author visit and writing workshop.

Claire's book Bird Country was published in 2017 during Grafton's Jacaranda Festival. The collection of short stories are mostly of the Clarence Valley and have been published in Australian journals and anthologies and have won the EJ Brady, Wet Ink and Hal Porter prizes, and is shortlisted for a Queensland Literary Award and the Colin Roderick Award.

Claire's writing workshop is a continuation of 'The Long way home - stories from the Clarence Valley' project, where the aim is to inspire and cultivate Clarence Valley writers. In the two-hour workshop, participants will learn to build their creative writing confidence, how to flex their story, tone characters and tighten plot design.

Regional librarian, Kathryn Breward, said the library loved to support local writers and help foster writing skills and talents within our community.

Everyone is welcome to the author visit on Saturday, September 29, at 10am. Adults and high school students are welcome to attend the free writing workshop on Saturday, October 6, 10am-noon. Bookings are essential.